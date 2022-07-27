FC Samartex: Ghana Premier League new boys sign young defender Ebenezer Acquah

Samartex have added young defender Ebenezer Acquah to their squad as they prepare for their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

Acquah has been signed from second-tier side Skyy FC.

The 20-year-old had a solid last season with the 'No Size' side, winning seven man of the match awards.

Acquah is a versatile player who is naturally a centre back but can also operate freely and comfortably in the heart of midfield, and he is expected to provide the same performance for the Timber giants next season.

Samartex FC finally secured qualification into the country's top flight for the first time in their history after winning zone two of the national first division league.