FC Samartex GM issues warning ahead of clash with Asante Kotoko

FC Samartex's General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has issued a stern warning ahead of the upcoming clash between his team and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League next month.

With Samartex currently leading the league table and Kotoko enduring four consecutive defeats, Ackah made it clear that sentimentality would not play a role in their encounter.

Having transitioned from his role as a management member at Asante Kotoko to his current position at Samartex, Ackah emphasized his commitment to his new club.

"I have been a supporter of a club before but now, I am a football administrator and a proud General Manager of FC Samartex," Ackah asserted in an interview with Green Gold 93.9 FM.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing Samartex's interests, stating, "I cannot say that because I was a supporter of a particular club when we [Samartex] meet that club, I should allow that club to beat FC Samartex. That should not happen."

Ackah urged the supporters of Samartex to rally behind the team, irrespective of their affiliations with other clubs such as Kotoko or Hearts of Oak. "Samartex belongs to the good people of Wassa Amenfi and its enclave, so I expect them to give their unparalleled support to the team," he emphasised.

The highly anticipated clash between Samartex and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to take place in Kumasi on April 19. As Kotoko seeks to reverse their recent fortunes, coach Prosper Ogum faces mounting pressure, with reports suggesting that he has been given three games to salvage his position. Failure to secure positive results could result in his departure from the club.