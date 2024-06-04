FC Samartex has not surprised me with GPL glory - Wilson Arthur

Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur says FC Samartex's Ghana Premier League triumph doesn't surprise him.

The Samreboi-based club clinched their first title in only their second season in the top flight with two matches to spare. With a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars, they were confirmed champions on Sunday marking a historic moment for the lub.

However, Arthur who believes, the club is run spectacularly says it was bound to happen given the approach of football management adopted by the team.

“It’s a reflection of the quality of materials that we have in this part of Ghana. If you take your mind back, anytime the Black Stars were winning honours, conquering Africa, it was on the back of five, six, seven players from the Western part of Ghana you don’t see that now. What is happening now is a resurgence of Western soccer talents.” he told Citi FM.

“Samartex has not surprised me. It’s a very well structured, the investment is right. They are running a modern football club and I’m not surprised at the quality and the performance we are seeing.”

Samartex take on Karela United and Accra Lions to round out its 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League campaign.