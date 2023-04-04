FC Samartex MD applauds GFA for securing headline sponsor for league

Richard Nsenkyire, the Managing Director of FC Samartex, has applauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its management of Ghana's football business, particularly in securing a new headline sponsorship deal for the league with betPawa.

In an interview with kyfilla.com, Nsenkyire commended the GFA for alleviating the financial burden on clubs by securing a sponsorship deal after years of the league lacking a headline sponsor.

"I must say the GFA has done well because over the years, the league didn't have a headline sponsor, but that isn't the case this season," Nsenkyire said, acknowledging the efforts of the GFA in securing the deal with betPawa. He further praised the competitiveness of the league, stating that it was a true reflection of the clubs' performances.

"The league is a true reflection of the clubs' performances, and it's quite competitive. We are playing a league where, as of today, no one can predict who will win. I think they have done well, and I would mark them 7 out of 10," Nsenkyire added, lauding the GFA for the level of competitiveness in the league.