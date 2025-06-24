GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

FC Samartex reach verbal agreement to sign defender Roland Grippman

Published on: 24 June 2025
FC Samartex reach verbal agreement to sign defender Roland Grippman

FC Samartex are on the verge of completing the signing of highly-rated center back Roland Grippman from Golden Kicks, following a verbal agreement between both parties.

Sources confirm that the defender is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Timber Giants, with final paperwork set to be exchanged in the coming days. Grippman is already on his way to Samreboi to finalise the move.

The powerful centre-back impressed during the 2024/25 season and has been on the radar of several top-flight clubs.

However, Samartex moved quickly to secure his services as they look to build on last season’s strong campaign.

The move, once completed, will add solidity and depth to FC Samartex’s defensive line ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The club sees Grippman as a long-term asset and a key part of their ambitions moving forward.

Official confirmation is expected soon.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more