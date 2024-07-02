FC Samartex start pre-season early for historic CAF Champions League debut

Fresh off their historic Ghana Premier League title win, FC Samartex wasted no time in starting their pre-season training.

The club kicked off preparations on July 1st, aiming to be in top form for their debut in the CAF Champions League.

General Manager Edmund Ackah emphasized the importance of a strong preseason, citing the tight timeframe before their first Champions League match in mid August.

"We are resuming preseason on the first of July, Monday. We are starting because the next game is on the 16th of August in the Champions League. So, we cannot wait," he said.

"We need a minimum of six weeks, a maximum of eight weeks to prepare for the first leg. And for that matter, the preseason. So, we are camping in the Eastern Region, training at the favorite Safari Valley."

"It’s where we have been camping for the past three seasons for our pre-season."

Samartex, who secured the Ghana Premier League in just their second season in the top flight, are eagerly awaiting the draw to determine their opponents in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.