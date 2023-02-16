FC Samartex suspends goalkeeper Richard Baidoo indefinitely 

FC Samartex has suspended goalkeeper Richard Baidoo indefinitely after going AWOL the club has announced.

In a post on social media, the Ghana Premier League explained the former Hearts of Oak had breached his contract and also for gross insubordination.

”Management has taken the decision to indefinitely, suspend player, Richard Baidoo for acts of indiscipline, insubordination, and consistently flouting provisions in his contract with FC Samartex. The player has gone AWOL since 08/02/2023,” a club statement from Samartex FC issued by management said on Wednesday, February 15.

In addition, Messrs Eric Bosomtwi and Gabriel Bonnah have also been referred to its Disciplinary Committee after also engaging in acts of Indiscipline.

”Again, Messrs Eric Bosomtwi and Gabriel Bonnah have been referred to the FC Samartex 1996 Disciplinary Committee having been charged with acts of indiscipline and insubordination against Management and Technical team,” the FC Samartex statement added.