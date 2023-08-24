FC Samartex to compete with Ghana Premier League clubs for Nsenkyire Cup 2023

Ghana Premier League club FC Samartex have announced a pre-season competition ahead of the upcoming season which will see them take on three other Ghana Premier League clubs to keep them in shape for the season.

The Samreboi-based club who joined the Ghana Premier League last season managed to finish in the 10th position but are building upon their performance to do even better in the forthcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Timber boys will trade tackles with Brekum Chelsea, Legon Cities and Nsoatreman in the Nsenkyire Cup 2023 which comes off between September 1 and 3 at the Nsenkyire Stadium.

FC Samartex have already played a few matches but are aiming to make this tournament one that tests their strengths as they rub shoulders with fellow Ghana Premier League opponents.

They have also made a few signings including the acquisition of former Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu who had initially spent time with the club on loan.

Samartex will begin their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with a home fixture against the runners-up for the previous season, Aduana Stars at the Nsenkyire Stadium.