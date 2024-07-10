FC Samartex triumph in Ghana Premier League: A statistical review

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season concluded with a new champion and a relegation fight. Here's a breakdown of the key statistics:
New Champion Emerges:
- FC Samartex, a club only two seasons into the top league, secured their first-ever Premier League title.
- They finished with 61 points, tying Accra Hearts of Oak's 2021/22 performance.
Relegation and Top Performers:
- Accra Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United were relegated.
- FC Samartex, Accra Lions, Berekum Chelsea, and Nsoatreman FC finished in the top four.
- Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona became the top scorer with 19 goals.
Goalkeeping Feats and Debuts:
- Despite relegation with Accra Great Olympics, Benjamin Asare won the Golden Gloves with a record 16 clean sheets.
- Newcomers like Nations FC (unbeaten at home) and players like Hamza Issah (13 goals for Hearts of Oak) made their mark.
Interesting Stats:
- This season saw 628 goals, the second-highest in the last four years.
- Hearts of Lion's Ebenezer Abban became the most prolific defender (13 goals) in recent seasons.
- Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare played the most minutes (3258)