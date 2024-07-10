GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FC Samartex triumph in Ghana Premier League: A statistical review

Published on: 10 July 2024
Samartex champions

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season concluded with a new champion and a relegation fight. Here's a breakdown of the key statistics:

New Champion Emerges:

  • FC Samartex, a club only two seasons into the top league, secured their first-ever Premier League title.
  • They finished with 61 points, tying Accra Hearts of Oak's 2021/22 performance.

Relegation and Top Performers:

  • Accra Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United were relegated.
  • FC Samartex, Accra Lions, Berekum Chelsea, and Nsoatreman FC finished in the top four.
  • Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona became the top scorer with 19 goals.

Goalkeeping Feats and Debuts:

  • Despite relegation with Accra Great Olympics, Benjamin Asare won the Golden Gloves with a record 16 clean sheets.
  • Newcomers like Nations FC (unbeaten at home) and players like Hamza Issah (13 goals for Hearts of Oak) made their mark.

Interesting Stats:

  • This season saw 628 goals, the second-highest in the last four years.
  • Hearts of Lion's Ebenezer Abban became the most prolific defender (13 goals) in recent seasons.
  • Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare played the most minutes (3258)

