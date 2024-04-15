FC Samartex winger Evans Osei Wusu claims Player of the Month honour in Ghana Premier League

FC Samartex 1996 attacker Evans Osei Wusu has clinched the coveted NASCO Player of the Month title for his outstanding performance throughout February and March 2024.

His remarkable feat stems from his prowess as a forward, where he emerged as the joint-highest scorer, netting five goals across six matches in the Ghana Premier League during the specified period.

In addition to his goal-scoring spree, Osei Wusu secured two NASCO Player of the Match accolades, further solidifying his impact on the field.

His exceptional form propelled him ahead of notable contenders such as Blessing Asuman Dankwah from Accra Lions, Asamoah Boateng Afriyie from Nations FC, and Agyenim Boateng Mensah from Dreams FC, all of whom also registered five goals during the same timeframe.

Osei Wusu's recognition adds to the prestigious roster of players who have clinched the monthly award for the ongoing 2023â€“24 League season.

As part of his accolade, he is set to receive a 42-inch NASCO television set courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, further cementing his status as a standout performer in Ghanaian football.