FC San Pedro: What you must know about Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup play-offs opponents

FC San Pedro is one of the fastest growing clubs in Africa and Ivory Coast.

A Tunisian businessman Mohammed Ali Hachicha bought the club whilst in the second-tier in 2015.

A year afterwards, they earned promotion to the Ivorian top-flight. The 2016/2017 season was a difficult one for them as they went 9 straight games without a win which propelled them to make adjustments to their technical staff, things changed and they remained in the Ligue 1.

The following season which was 2017/2018, they augmented their squad with experienced players and some foreign players.

Their target was to secure a place in either the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup.

Truly they finished 3rd in the league which gave them the chance to play in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

They got eliminated in the play-off round by Nkana FC of Zambia.

Before then they had kicked out DR Congo's DC Motema Pembe and Gambia Armed Forces FC.

In the 2018/2019 campaign, FC San Pedro's main target was to finish first or second in the league to be able to play in the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup again.

They achieved it by finishing 2nd at the end of the season ahead of giants ASEC Mimosas, Africa Sports, AS Tanda and Williamsville AC.

They also made history as they won the Ivorian Cup for the very first time after defeating AFAD Djekanou in the finals.

In the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup, they were given a bye in the Preliminary Round, they faced and eliminated Guinean side Santoba FC with 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

They play Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko SC in the play-off round.

FC San Pedro are completing a training center based in Brofodoumé on an area of ​​22 hectares.

There are 4 playing fields, three of them are natural grass and one with a synthetic lawn.

There is a stadium with grandstand that can accommodate 2500 to 3000 spectators.

There is a 50 meter swimming pool, basketball, tennis, volleyball, handball courts and accommodations that can accommodate four teams of about thirty people in parallel.

The aim is to be one of the best and biggest training centers in Africa.

Mohammed Ali Hachicha claim to have set a budget of US$1 million per season as he wants FC San Pedro to be one of the elite football clubs in Africa.

By Nuhu Adams