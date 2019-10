Ivorian side FC San Pedro will be without duo N'Guessan Gilles Privat and Wayou Constant for their CAF Confederation Cup playoff first leg qualifier against Asante Kotoko.

Privat suffered a groin injury and cannot recover before the away match against the Porcupine Warriors.

Constant is continuing his rehabilitation.

Sunday's match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The return leg will be played on 3 November, 2019.