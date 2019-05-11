FC St Gallen sign Ghana youth star Musah Nuhu on a three-year permanent deal

Swiss Super League side FC St Gallen have handed versatile Musah Nuhu a three year contract, the club announced on Saturday.

Nuhu- who joined on loan from Ghana Premier League side WAFA-hugely impressed in the second half of the season.

"Musah Nuhu showed during the winter training camp that he will become a key member of our squad planning for the coming years. A young defensive player with great potential, who also fits perfectly into our team. With a big portion of patience, he has evolved steadily and convinced us with his qualities," St Gallen club president Matthias Hüppi said.

Nuhu, 22, has made nine appearances for the club.

The centre back-cum-defensive midfielder has displayed tremendous improvement and convinced head coach Peter Zeidler about his qualities.

Nuhu is a member of Ghana's U23 team seeking to qualify for this year's CAF U23 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.