FC St. Pauli part ways with Ghanaian defender Christopher Avevor

German Bundesliga 2 club FC St. Pauli have announced the departure of Ghanaian defender Christopher Avevor after a long-standing association of seven years.

Avevor, aged 31, has been an integral part of St. Pauli, serving as the team captain for the past four seasons. However, his time at the club has been marred by persistent injuries, preventing him from maintaining a consistent presence on the field.

Throughout his seven-year tenure with St. Pauli, Avevor featured in 114 games, contributing three goals and one assist. His versatility was evident as he showcased his defensive prowess across various positions in the backline and defensive midfield.

Prior to his stint at St. Pauli, the experienced defender had also represented Hannover, Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Holstein Kiel, further highlighting his valuable experience within German football.

The decision to part ways with Avevor marks the end of an era for both the player and the club. St. Pauli acknowledges the contributions Avevor made during his time with the team, particularly his leadership as the team's captain.

Avevor's father Hope is from Ghana, while his mother Manuela is German but he was born in Germany. He represented Germany internationally at various youth levels.