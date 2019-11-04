FC Utrecht forward Abass Issah released for Black Meteors ahead CAF U-23 championship

Striker Abass Issah has been released by Dutch side FC Utrecht for the CAF U-23 Championship which begins next week in Egypt.

The former Ghana U-17 captain was released by the Eredivisie side after he was named in coach Ibrahim Tanko's 21-man squad for the competition.

Abass Issah has seen more game time in Holland after playing nine match and scoring a goal this season, earning him the call up.

The Black Meteors are expected to depart Ghana on Monday to continue preparation for the tournament.

Ghana have been drawn in group A alongside hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali.

The CAF U-23 championship will serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympic games next year.