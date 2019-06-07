FC Zurich interested in re-signing Levante flop Raphael Dwamena on loan

Swiss Super League giants FC Zurich are looking at signing Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena on a season-long loan from Levante.

The 23-year-old moved last summer for a record transfer fee of 7 million Swiss francs (€ 6.2m) to the Valenica -based side but struggled for form in the Spanish La Liga.

Dwamena could not find the back of the net in 12 La Liga appearances and was down the pecking order.

But scored one goal in the Cope del Rey.

His sterility at club level cost him a place in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to reports in Switzerland, both FC Zurich and Levante are interested in a loan agreement.