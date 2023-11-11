FC Zurich mourns the passing of Raphael Dwamena

FC Zurich has solemnly paid tribute to the late Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena, who tragically passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Dwamena, aged 28, joined FC Zurich during the 2017/18 season, signing a three-year deal after making a move from the lower-tier side Austria Lustenau. He spent three seasons with Zurich before venturing to the Spanish side Levante for the 2018/19 season.

The former Black Stars forward collapsed in the 23rd minute of a match and was swiftly taken to the hospital, where he was, unfortunately, declared dead. Dwamena had been courageously battling a heart condition since 2017, which had posed numerous challenges to his career.

In solidarity with the football community, FC Zurich stands united in paying tribute and offering respect to the memory of the late striker.

🕯️ Der FC Zürich trauert um Raphael Dwamena. Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. Du bleibst immer einer von uns!#fcz pic.twitter.com/rIwaMyYsKx — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) November 11, 2023

Dwamena’s death was mourned by his former clubs, including FC Zurich, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), both of which released statements expressing their condolences​