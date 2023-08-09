FC Zurich struggling to find striker better than Afriyie Barnieh, says coach

FC Zurich coach Bo Henriksen says they are struggling to find a striker of superior quality to match the performance of Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

FC Zurich are in the market, actively pursuing a new striker. The departure of Nigerian attacker Tosin Aiyegun to French Ligue 1 side Lorient prompted FC Zurich to intensify their efforts in finding a suitable replacement.

However, Afriyie's consistent form and impactful contributions since the season's commencement, with two goals in three games, have made the task of unearthing a player better than him increasingly daunting for the team.

Henriksen's sentiments were most notably echoed following FC Zurich's impressive 3-0 triumph over Lugano, in which Afriyie's two goals were pivotal in securing the victory.

In the aftermath of the match, Henriksen playfully remarked, "Right now, I'm looking for at most a glass of wine or a beer." However, he swiftly adopted a more serious tone, conceding, "We will certainly continue to search for a striker. But now it has become more difficult to find someone better than Daniel." The coach's stance underscores the impact Barnieh has made on the team's offensive prowess.

FC Zurich remains dedicated to enhancing their squad, but with Afriyie Barnieh's remarkable performances, the quest for a suitable striker has become an even more challenging endeavour.