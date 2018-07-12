Feature: Football in Ghana – The Rise

It is generally said that the Cape Coast is where it all began for football in Ghana. The credit goes to the enterprising students of the local Government Boys School.

These students were already playing other sports like cricket and tennis, football just became a natural extension of their curriculum.

The newspapers reporting on football’s goings-on in the rest of the world added fuel to the fire and there has been no stopping back since.

Like the rest of the world it was not too long before the popularity of sports betting started to rise here as well.

World over, football is today the leading sport people are putting their money on. Egged on by free football betting tips of the day, more and more people are joining the bandwagon.

Many of Ghana’s better players are showcasing their skills outside the country for some of the top clubs of the world.

As new players are inspired by their successes and recent football extravaganzas like the World Cup 2018, the game is continuously getting a boost in the country.

These youngsters are building on the continuing legacy of players who have received worldwide recognition for their abilities on the field. Here are some of the better ones -

Abdul Rahman

Commandeering a deal worth 21-million pounds, Abdul Rahman added his name to Chelsea’s ranks when he moved on from his erstwhile club Augsburg. He considers himself to be an attacking left-back and it’s no wonder then that other clubs too want a piece of the action he can provide when he is in his element. His career has been marked with a few injuries here and there, but he seems to be taking things in his stride as he continues to concentrate on making his game better.

Andre Ayew

His play came to the fore a couple of years back when he made a move to Swansea. A treat to watch on the field, he put his name up on the scorecard soon and was also known to be a provider of valuable assists to his team members. His form suffered a bit though with Swansea’s fortunes going downhill for a while, but that’s football - there’s always a bit of an up and down in the game.

Jordan Ayew

Andre’s younger brother, no less! He is a footballer who can hold his place of glory in their family too. With impressive clubs like Aston Villa and the current Swansea in his resume, it can safely be said that he’s a pretty neat catch for any club interested in first-division football. Recent show of interest by clubs seem to indicate the same.

Christian Atsu

He’s another of Ghana’s known names when it comes to football. On the books of clubs like Chelsea he has not really enjoyed the success of some of the other players in the list.

But the game isn’t over for Atsu yet and his form with his current club Newcastle United seem to indicate that there is much that he is yet to unleash when it comes to football potential.

The football scene in Ghana is growing by the day and the time is not far when they will be able to make an impressive mark in the game as one of the origins of powerful talent that can dazzle fans and opponents alike.