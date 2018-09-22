Feature: Ghanaian footballers whose marriages failed

Footballers have always been in the news when it comes to their romantic relationships.

Many football stars have tied the knots with their partners while others have not. Some of the footballers including Ghanaians who have married have seen their union hit the rocks.

YEN.com.gh, takes a look at the top 5 Ghanaian football stars whose marriage failed to see the light

Kevin Prince Boateng

The German-born Ghanaian divorced his wife Jennifer Michelle in 2011. The reason behind the divorced was that Kevin Prince Boateng cheated on Jennifer.

Odartey Lamptey

The former Ghanaian star brought an end to his 20-year-old marriage with Gifty in 2017 after he uncovered that his wife has been cheating on him. It turns out that that the three kids he fathered wasn’t his thanks to a DNA test.

John Mensah

The former Black Stars captain marriage with Henrietta came to an end in 2014. Henrietta filed for a divorce after discovering that her husband has been cheating on her. They had four children.

Afriyie Acquah

The Black Stars and Empoli midfielder married Amanda in 2014, however, two years later the two ended their romantic relationship. According to reports, Acquah took the decision to divorce Amanda after finding out that the latter was cheating on him.

Arthur Moses

The former Black Stars and Marseille forward officially divorced his wife in 2014. What led to the two parting ways is unkown.