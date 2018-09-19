FEATURE: Mark Addo, a rising star in Ghanaian football administration

Our paths crossed about three decades ago as little kids in Primary School. We barely sat in the same class at the time but often went for kick-abouts.

Those were fine opportunities to horn our talent. It was at one of these sessions that the name Zico was conferred on me by my mates (Rene Blain Ameyaw and Ebenezer Sekyi Asare I think). According to them, I was as good as the Brazilian of old on the pitch. I must have been that good for a name like that to have been conferred on me.



This was someone who many Brazilians still refer as the White Pele. Gold dust of a name. Coveted and treasured. These were the days when GTV at the time had introduced a program called Sports Fan. It was an opportunity for people to demonstrate their knowledge in Sports and stand the opportunity to win some products from Nestle who were sponsors of the program.

This program appeared to have caught up with many of us. Pretty sooner than later, all the guys who found themselves within the sporting space at Achimota Junior High School at the time got hooked. George William Opare Addo (aspiring National Youth Organiser, NDC), Dr Kwabena Kan-Dapaah Jnr, Siegfred Ntiamoah, Theodore Yeboah, Frederick Lutherking and co readily come to mind. These guys were so passionate about the show that we found a way to replicate that in Class. Pretty soon, the idea was being replicated in other classes.



Enter Mark Addo. We addressed him by his nickies Omankrado at the time. He was not the best player on the pitch but it was clear from that time that he preferred the backroom assignments. He would write loads of questions for us at the time (google was literally not in existence at the time) and we had to ensure that the answers to the questions were spot on. I don’t ever recall him writing a question with a doubtful answer.

His research skills were always at play. We went to different secondary schools and University thus loosing contact for a relatively long period until our paths crossed again at the offices of the Ghana Football Association. He had been hired by the local football Authority after his studies at Cape Vars while I found myself practicing Sports Journalism at Choice at the time. Some coincidence that might have been but that that was just the beginning.

As our careers shaped up, it was clear that he was destined for the top. His penchant for paying attention to the minutest details clearly caught the attention of the big decision makers as he was assigned duties in line with his skills, intelligence and passion to deliver and promptly.

I was proud to see him ascend to the position of Administrator of the Division One League and subsequently the Ghana Premier League and subsequently Assistant Deputy General Secretary of the FA.

He has also been the Secretary to the Disciplinary Committee and has also been assisting the Deputy General Secretary of the FA during International Games. In more recent times Mark served as a member of the Adhoc Disciplinary committee that sat on the protest by Niger against Nigeria during the just ended WAFU U-17 Championship in Niger. He has also served as the administrator of our female U-17 team, The Black Maidens during the world cup in Trinidad and Tobago in 2010.



Now armed with an Executive Masters in Business Administration (KNUST), a Managers program in Sports and Event Management (University of Witwatersrand, South Africa) and a Post Graduate Certificate in Administration (GIMPA), the FA found it wise to tap into his skills by offering him a lot more opportunities with several training programs both local and international.

His appointment as administrator of the Black Starlets only made sense. He understood the dynamics of a qualified football administrator and was more than ready to make his expertise available when called upon.

The climax of his steady rise culminated in the decision by CAF to appoint him as one of a select few General Coordinators from Ghana. Their Job descriptions include what time should the team coaches leave the hotel to arrive at the stadium to give enough time for the players to warm up, how security staff should be positioned and control the different access zones, what to do if there is a medical emergency, the ambulance’s route, the condition for the match and so on. Now that is surely for one of the expertise to deliver.



As the Normalization Committee starts work to ensure that football is cleansed of its evils on local scene, it would be great if such talents are tapped into the administration of the sport. Dr Kofi Amoah and co are great minds who needs the support of all and sundry and I am confident Mark would be a great addition and of service to the team if the call comes through.

Over the years, I have had the opportunity of interfacing with several individuals at the FA who can vouch for his delivery with regards to jobs assigned him. One barely looks beyond such a talent.

A fine gentleman with an unmatched working ethic, I present to you Mr Mark Addo a rising star in Sports Administration here in Ghana and beyond.



Source: ClassFMonline