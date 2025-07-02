Fecafoot denies embezzlement claims against Samuel Eto’o, calls allegations slanderous

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has officially responded to allegations of embezzlement involving its president, Samuel Eto’o, dismissing the claims as slander and an organised smear campaign.

Eto’o has been accused of misappropriating â‚¬455,000 reportedly received after Cameroon’s friendly against Russia in 2023. The amount was reportedly transferred into his account in Qatar, prompting a formal complaint by a former FÃ©dÃ©ration Africaine de Football (Fecafoot) official.

In a strongly worded statement, Fecafoot rejected the accusations and defended Eto’o, calling the reports defamatory and politically motivated.

“For several days, as has become customary, the Cameroon Football Federation has increasingly been targeted by organised groups whose aim is to discredit its various actions,” the statement said.

It added: “Defamation, slander and insults directed at members of the Executive Committee, and in particular President Eto’o, have become the talk of radio and television shows and social networking forums.”

Fecafoot also stated that all decisions regarding the revenue from friendly matches were made collectively by the federation’s Emergency Committee, which includes all four vice-presidents who co-signed the financial directives.

The federation said the documents being circulated were obtained through dubious means and misrepresented.

The statement aims to clarify growing public speculation surrounding Eto’o’s role and asserts that financial decisions within the organisation were not made unilaterally.

Eto’o, a former star with Barcelona and Inter Milan, has been under growing scrutiny since taking charge of the federation in 2021.