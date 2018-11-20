FECAFOOT wants Asante Kotoko CAF Confederation Cup game postponed - Balo

Following a meeting on Monday, the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has pleaded with Asante Kotoko to set a new date for the impending CAF Confederation Cup match against one its club, according to General Secretary Benjamin Balo.

The Porcupine Warriors are billed to face the winners of the Cameroonian FA Cup between Edding Sports and Lion Blesse in the preliminary stages of Africa's second-tier club competition.

Edding Sports and Lion Blesse will play the final on November 25th, with the winner arriving three days later to play Asante Kotoko.

However, the Cameroon FA officials met with officials of the Kumasi-based outfit on Monday and pleaded with them to postpone the match as the timeline between their FA Cup final and the Confederation Cup game will be short.

"I came to Kumasi to meet the chairman of Asante Kotoko, you know our clubs are supposed to play Kotoko but we want a postponement in the date for the league," Mr Balo disclosed on Oyerepa FM.

"We want the first match to be played on the December 6th and the second leg on 10th December.”

"We will have no problem should Kotoko decide that we play both matches in Kumasi.”

"We will meet the Normalization Committee at 1pm so both parties as Football Associations agree and we present to CAF. We believe by the time we finish, Kotoko would have given us an answer."