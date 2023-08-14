Felix Afena-Gyan earns praise from Cremonese manager Ballardini after superb goal

Cremonese coach Davide Ballardini was impressed with the performance of Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan after a convincing win over Crotone in the Coppa Italia on Monday evening.

The young attacker was in action for his team in the Round of 64 clash of the cup competition in Italy and found his name on the scoresheet to inspire his team to a 3-1 comeback win.

Coach Davide Ballardini praised Felix Afena-Gyan for putting on a strong display during his post-game remarks.

"Yes, it was a good match for him and he was disciplined, playing with good quality: It's what you ask of a boy like him: attention in covering the field, movement, and also generosity in the defensive phase,” the US Cremonese head coach said.

Afena-Gyan struggled in the previous season which saw Cremonese suffer demotion from the Serie A and is working to bounce back quickly.

Felix Afena-Gyan is looking to find his best form as soon as possible in order to have a successful season after a promising start.