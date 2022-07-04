Felix Afena-Gyan: Italian club US Salernitana interested in signing Ghana striker

Italian club US Salernitana have registered their interest in signing Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan.

The youngster is expected to leave AS Roma, who cannot guarantee him regular playing time next season.

Salernitana are said to have made contact with AFena-Gyan's camp and Roma about signing the 19-year-old who impressed in his first season as a first-team player.

AS Roma are willing to loan Afrena-Gyan out to any Serie A club in order for him to get enough playing time before the World Cup.

Another Serie A club with a strong interest in the young striker are Sassuolo.

Afena-Gyan helped Roma win the UEFA Conference League last season. He scored two goals in 19 appearances.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in March this year.

He scored his first Ghana goal in early June in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.