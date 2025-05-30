Felix Afena-Gyan joins Black Stars camp ahead of Trinidad and Tobago clash

Felix Afena-Gyan has officially joined the Black Stars camp in West London ahead of Saturday’s Unity Cup third-place match against Trinidad and Tobago.

The 22-year-old striker, who had delayed his arrival due to visa issues, was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association to have reported on Friday and is now available for selection.

🇬🇭 Felix Afena Gyan arrives in camp. He missed the game against Nigeria due to visa issues.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/vqAP5aiDc5 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 30, 2025

Afena-Gyan's return marks his first call-up to the national team in three years. The forward currently plays for Juventus Next Gen in the Italian Serie C, where he has scored six goals in over 30 appearances this season.

His arrival provides a timely boost to Otto Addo’s squad, who are looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria earlier in the tournament.

The match against Trinidad and Tobago will take place at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday morning.