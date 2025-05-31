Felix Afena-Gyan makes long-awaited Black Stars return in Unity Cup victory over Trinidad

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan made his long-awaited return to the Black Stars on Saturday, featuring in Ghana’s dominant 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match of the 2025 Unity Cup at the G-Tech Stadium in Brentford, West London.

Afena-Gyan, who last played for Ghana 981 days ago in a friendly against Brazil in September 2022, came on as a second-half substitute to mark his return to international football.

His inclusion marks a fresh chapter in the 21-year-old’s career after a period of absence from the national team setup.

The former AS Roma striker was introduced into the game in the second half with Ghana already in control, leading 3-0 at the break thanks to goals from Jordan Ayew, Razak Simpson, and Mohammed Fuseiniâ€”the latter marking his first international goal.

Midfielder Lawrence Agyekum added a fourth in the 59th minute, taking advantage of a goalkeeping blunder to cap off a strong team display.

Afena-Gyan showed flashes of his attacking intent, linking up well with teammates and stretching the Trinidad and Tobago defence, though he couldn't get on the scoresheet.

Still, his return is a promising sign for Ghana as head coach Otto Addo continues to integrate both youth and experience into the team ahead of future qualifiers and competitions.

The Black Stars' victory secured them a third-place finish in the Unity Cup and offered fans a glimpse of the team’s growing depth and evolving potential.

Afena Gyan currently plays for Juventus Nex Gen