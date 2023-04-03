Felix Afena-Gyan ready to play for Black Stars, says uncle

Abrefa Gyan, the uncle of Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan, has expressed his belief that his nephew is ready to play for the Black Stars despite being left out of the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Afena-Gyan had declined an invitation to play for the Black Meteors in their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria, citing unreadiness as the reason.

However, his uncle says that even though the player feels he has been ill-treated, he is willing to give his all when called upon again.

Abrefa Gyan also noted that Afena-Gyan has been affected psychologically by how he was ignored for the World Cup after being enticed by the Ghana Football Association to play in the final round of qualifiers against Nigeria in March 2022.

"He is 100% willing and ready to play for the Black Stars. But the way he was treated has affected him psychologically. Even if you think he isn't needed now, you have to speak to him. There are so many excuses you could have narrated to convince him than to just ignore him," Abrefa Gyan told Pure FM.

Despite his willingness to play for the national team, Afena-Gyan continues to struggle for playing time as he was once again left on the bench for Cremonese in the Italian Serie A over the weekend.