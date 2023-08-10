Felix Annan expresses delight with clean sheet in Carlton Town's FA Cup victory

Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan radiates satisfaction after Carlton Town's recent triumph in the English FA Cup, highlighting his pristine clean sheet as a source of personal joy and professional accomplishment.

Annan's remarkable goalkeeping skills were on full display as he manned the posts for Carlton Town FC during their resounding 2-0 victory over Quorn in the English FA Cup.

In the aftermath of the game, Annan expressed his elation, stating, "It's a great privilege to play my first FA Cup match and secure a home debut with a clean sheet." He emphasized his delight in maintaining a flawless defensive record, underlining the importance of the accomplishment in his professional journey.

Annan's positive sentiments extended to his experience with Carlton Town, as he praised the club's welcoming atmosphere and his enjoyment of the journey since joining during pre-season.

Looking ahead, he is already focused on the upcoming league match next weekend, aiming to carry the momentum from the FA Cup victory and continue contributing to Carlton Town FC's success.

Annan joined the lower-tier club as a free agent after ending his spell in the United States with Maryland Bobcats.