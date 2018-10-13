Felix Annan expresses gratitude to Ghanaians after impressive Black Stars bow

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their support after marking his Black Stars debut on Friday.

Annan was impressive on his debut for the Black Stars, keeping a clean before being substituted at half by Lawrence Ati-Zigi during the side’s 3-0 friendly win over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 23-year-old could not hide his joy after realizing his dream and thanked Ghanaians for playing a role in his call-up into the team’s fold.

"I thank all Ghanaians not only Asante Kotoko supporters for their prayers and support for my call up to the Black Stars.”

”I promise to work hard so that I can remain in the team. I’m sure I’ll make all my fans proud."