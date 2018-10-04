Felix Annan eyes Black Stars number one spot against Sierra Leone

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has set his sights on manning the post for the Black Stars in their Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Annan is one of the best shot-stoppers in the Ghana Premier League and the only locally-based player named in the Black Stars' 23-man squad.

“My main ambition after getting another call up to the national team is to start against Sierra Leone," Annan told Fox FM.

"The last time I was invited to the squad, I didn’t get an opportunity to play but this time around I’m going to work hard when we begin camping and I hope I will be given the chance to prove myself.

"I have what it takes to start because being the number one goalkeeper of the biggest club in the country exposes you to several challenges which prepare you for future challenges.

"All what I need now is that the technical team must have faith and try me in the post,” he added.

The Black Stars will begin their fine tuning on October 8 in Kumasi.