Felix Annan holds Maxwell Konadu responsible for the Black Stars' omission

Former Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan believes Maxwell Koandu caused him to lose his place in the Black Stars.

Annan was part of the Black Stars' plans in 2019 and was named to the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as a result of his outstanding performances for Kotoko.

However, the goalkeeper lost his first-choice position at Kotoko in 2019/20, with coach Maxwell Konadu preferring Kwame Baah.

Konadu reportedly dropped Annan because the goalkeeper took a break during the season to marry his long-term girlfriend.

His inactivity cost him a spot on the Black Stars.

"I felt I was too good enough but the coach at (Kotoko), (Maxwell Konadu) didn’t give me much playing time and that’s why I lost my position in the Black Stars," Annan told Nhyira FM.

Annan parted ways with Kotoko in 2021 and now plays in the United States for Maryland Bobcats FC.