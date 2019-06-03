Felix Annan, Mukarama Abdulai lead nominations for 2019 Ghana Football Awards

Nominees for the 2019 Ghana Football Awards were unveiled at a colourful media event held at the Samsung Office rooftop on the Circle Ring Road last Friday, May 31.

The awards, organized by media content production house AE Mediacom, had its inaugural edition last year at the plush Accra Marriott Hotel, with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey crowned Footballer of the Year.

The event also saw the unveiling of the Awards’ board for this year, made up of accomplished former footballers, coaches, referees and journalists. The board, responsible for governing the awards structure, were named as follows: Karl Tufuoh (Chairman), Augustine Ahinful (Vice Chairman), John Paintsil, Abukari Damba, Alex Kotey, Juliet Bawuah, Rosalind Amoh, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Henry Asante Twum, Gary Al-Smith, Saddick Adams and Felix Romark.

Project Manager for the awards organizing committee, writer and broadcaster Fiifi Anaman, said an electoral college known as “Club 100” would be accountable for 80% of the power to determine winners, while the general public, via online voting and sms, would be accountable for 20%. The Club 100, Anaman noted, is made up of all coaches and captains of Ghana’s 16 Premier League clubs and seven male and female national teams, as well as journalists across the country.

“Before deciding on the shortlists, the board considered performances from June 2018 to May 2019,” said Anaman, also the host of Sports Xtra on Kwese TV. “Players and other stakeholders working in zones that organize seasons within calendar years had their performances for only 2018 considered.”

The “Goal of the Year” category, to be broadcast on social media in the coming weeks, will be the only category to be solely determined by a 100% public vote. All voting results will be certified by international auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The main ceremony, expected to take place on July 21, in the wake of the Africa Cup of Nations, will also feature special awards, namely “Living Legend Award”, “Thumbs Up Award”, and “Ghana Dream Team”.

The 2019 Ghana Football Awards is supported by NASCO Electronics, with the Multimedia Group Limited serving as official media partners.

Below is a full list of nominations.

Coach of the Year: Augustine Evans Adotey, Johnson Smith, Charles Kwablan “C.K” Akunnor

Team of the Year: Asante Kotoko, Black Maidens, Hearts of Oak

Goalkeeper of the Year: Felix Annan, Richard Ofori, Nana Bonsu

Future Star Award: Mukarama Abdulai, Charles Diawisie Taylor, Grace Animah

Women’s Footballer of the Year: Mukarama Abdulai, Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa

Home-Based Footballer of the Year: Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Mohammed Alhassan, Felix Annan

Foreign-Based Footballer of the Year: Thomas Partey, Kwadwo Asamoah, Joseph Aidoo

Ghana Footballer of the Year: Thomas Partey, Mukarama Abdulai, Felix Annan