Felix Annan praises Kotoko coach C.K Akunor, insists players will give 200% performance

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has hailed new coach C.K Akunor and promises the players will give their best as they attempt to win laurels for the club.

C.K Akunor was named coach of the Porcupine Warriors last month, after signing a three year deal with the Reds.

The 44 year old has been tasked to win a continental championship with the club and Felix Annan is hopeful they can achieve success together.

"He is doing a great job," Annan told Happy FM. "You know coaches come and go and at the moment C.K is here and he is doing a very good job," he added.

"All the boys are enjoying themselves here and we are coping with his philosophies and everything is going on well so we are glad to have him here."

"We the boys we can promise him a 200% so that we can all achieve the same target," he concluded.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in Africa in the CAF Confederations Cup after they were granted permission by the Normalisation Committee to participate.

Kotoko are the FA Cup holders making them eligible for the competition despite the halt in all domestic football in the country.