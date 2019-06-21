GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 June 2019
Female star Eunice Beckmann returns to Germany to sign for FC Köln
German side FC Köln Frauen- have signed Ghanaian striker Eunice Beckmann for the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old played for Spanish side Madrid CFF last season.

Beckmann is returning to Germany- country of birth-after years abroad which saw her feature for  Boston Breakers (USA) and FC Basel (Switzerland)

She was twice Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich and won the DFB-Pokal with Duisburg.

For Duisburg, Beckmann also featured in the Champions League and, overall, she has made 97 Bundesliga appearances.

She also featured regularly through the German youth set-ups and was European Champion with the under-19s in 2011.

