Fenerbahce ace Andre Ayew axed again from Ghana squad for qualifiers as feud escalates

Fenerbahçe forward Andre Ayew has again been left out of Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone as the tension between the coach and the Ayew family deepens.

The 29-year-old has been overlooked for the double-header against the Leone Stars over claims of lack of commitment.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has kept to his earth-shattering decision to leave out the wideman from his recent call-ups.

While Appiah has insisted he has no problems with Andre Ayew, the conspiracy theory claims are just refusing to wash away.

Ayew has been yanked out of the team since he pulled out from the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo last year.

But theories also exist surrounding a family dispute between the players' father, Abedi Pele, and coach Appiah, which is thought to stretch back to 1992.

The pair played together in the early 90s but fell out in spectacular fashion over the captaincy of their country.

Pele was controversially handed the armband before the African Nations Cup in Senegal 1992.

The Ghana FA stripped Appiah of the team’s captaincy with the excuse that Abedi could communicate well in both French and English.

Ill feeling has existed ever since, with some commentators suggesting the eyebrow-raising decision to drop the Ayews is related to their feud.

Andre has scored two goals in seven games since joining the Turkish giants on loan from Swansea City.