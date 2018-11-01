Fenerbahce chief pins hopes on Andre Ayew ahead of Istanbul Derby

President of Fenerbahce SK Ali Koc has charged Andre Ayew to take responsibilities in Friday's Istanbul Derby clash Galatasaray.

Ayew has been a key cog for the Yellow Canaries since joining on a season-long loan from English Championship side Swansea City, notching up two goals in six games.

However, the club are currently enduring a turbulent campaign in the ongoing 2018/19 top-flight league season languishing at the 15th position on the league log with 9 points after ten round of game matches played so far in the ongoing league campaign.

That notwithstanding, Ayew and his team-mates are expected to spill blood for the maximum points at stake in tomorrow’s clash and club president Ali Koc has charged the deputy Ghana captain to lead the battle on the pitch.

“You’re one of the stars of this team. And ahead of the Galatasaray match, it is coming as one of the crunch games and a big match for him [Andre Ayew].

"Now it is time for him to show himself with more fight, take more responsibilities and this team needs him in this crucial match,” Ali Koc is saying as quoted by Sporx.