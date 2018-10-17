Fenerbahce coach Phillip Cocu eager to hand club's armband to Andre Ayew

Head coach of Fenerbahce Phillip Cocu is ready to appoint Ghana forward Andre Ayew as the new captain of his team.

Ayew has established himself as an instrumental figure in the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit after joining on a season-long loan deal from English Championship side Swansea City in the summer.

The Ghanaian's consistent display for the Yellow-Navy Blues has prompted coach Cocu to express his desire to strip veteran goalkeeper Volkan Demirel of the arm band and hand it over to the 28-year-old forward.

“I have one request, I want you to become the leader of the team. Everyone respects you,” Fotomac quoted Cocu as he told Ayew.

Ayew will not new to such roles having captained Ghana U-20 in 2009 to win the FIFA World Cup in Egypt.

He was sometimes given the armband during his days at Marseille and Swansea City.

“You will play various offensive roles also on the field.”