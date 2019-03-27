Fenerbahce dream about Gyan-Ayew partnership as Turkish giants target Kayserispor forward

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has emerged as a shock summer target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Gyan’s time at Kayserispor has been docked by niggling injuries since joining from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in 2017.

According to a publication on Turkish website Fotospor, Fenerbahce are looking to snap up the 33-year-old despite his injury troubles.

In 2010, Gyan was subjected to a £10 million transfer to Fenerbahce but the deal was hijacked by then Premiership side Sunderland.

According to the report, the Canaries want to pair the former Sunderland hitman with compatriot Andre Ayew.

The Istanbul-based outfit are reported to have contacted Ayew’s parent club Swansea City, about making his loan deal permanent.

Ayew joined the club on a long-season loan from the Swans and has established himself as one of the key figures at the club.

Both players have scored a combined goal tally of 6 for their respective clubs - with Ayew netting 5 and Gyan 1.

The two players are expected to spearhead Ghana’s attack at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this June.