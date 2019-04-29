Fenerbahce fans chant André Ayew’s name during Süper Lig clash against Trabzonspor

Amidst talk surrounding André Ayew’s future, Fenerbahce fans expressed their appreciation to the player by singing his name during their 1-1 draw with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on Saturday.

Ayew joined the Canaries on a season-long loan from English Championship side Swansea City in the summer.

The 29-year-old started the campaign superbly but faded away towards the tail end of the year following the arrival of Ersun Yanal in the dugout.

Despite the deputy Ghana captain’s recent brief appearances, the club’s chiefs are ready to purchase him at the end of his loan deal.

Ayew did himself a great favour over the weekend after impressing during their 1-1 stalemate with Trabzonspor - which prompted the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium faithful to chant his name.

President of the club Ali Aries lavished praises on the Ghanaian in the wake of the match, and said they would be delighted to have him in the team next season.

Ayew has scored five goals in 26 league appearances for the club in the ongoing season.