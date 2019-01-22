GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fenerbahce legend Ridvan Dilmen warns club against signing Andre Ayew permanently

Published on: 22 January 2019
Andre Ayew

Fenerbahce legend Ridvan Dilmen has surprisingly told the Turkish Super Lig not to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew on a permanent basis. 

On-loan Ayew has been a talisman for the club and has scored four goals in 16 league appearances.

But Dilmen is critical about the performance of the Swansea City-owned player.

He has warned the top hierarchy not to retain him when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

He told Turkish Television station NTV: ''Ali Koc and Ersun Yanal must think again if they want to make Ayew’s deal permanent. Ayew has not impressed during his time at the club.''

