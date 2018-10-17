Fenerbahçe set to appoint Ghana star Andre Ayew as new captain as leadership credential soars

Fenerbahçe are set to appoint Ghana forward Andre Ayew as new captain after showing tremendous leadership skills.

Coach Philip Cocu wants the forward to lead his team, few months after joining on loan from English side Swansea City.

Ayew commands massive respect among his teammates and has demonstrated his enviable leadership qualities since joining the Super Lig side.

And Fenerbahçe Philip Cocu has told Fotomac that he wants the Ghana international to be leader of the team.

“I have one request, I want you to become the leader of the team. Everyone respects you,” Fotomac quoted Cocu as he told Ayew.

“You will play various offensive roles also on the field."

The Ghanaian,who has scored tow goals since his arrival at the club, will take over the armband from goalkeeper Volkan Demirel.

Ayew captained Ghana to clinch Africa's first ever FIFA U20 World Cup title 10 years ago in Egypt.

He is currently the deputy captain of the Black Stars.