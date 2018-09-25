Fenerbahce star Andre Ayew delighted with Istanbul derby strike in draw against Besiktas

Fenerbahce forward Andre Ayew has expressed his excitement with the result against Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on Monday night.

Ryan Babel shot Beşiktaş in front after 40 minutes into the game.

However, the 29-year-old find the back of the net in the 71st minute through a header.

Ayew pulled parity with 19 minutes left to play with a thumping header.

The 28-year-old could not hide his joy with the goal and thanked the fans for the electric atmosphere at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.