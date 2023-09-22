GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fenerbahce's Alexander Djiku proud of Europa Conference League win

Published on: 22 September 2023
Fenerbahce defender Alexander Djiku expressed his pride in the club after a successful start to their Europa Conference League campaign.

The Turkish team secured a 3-1 victory against Nordsjaelland, with Djiku contributing to the win with another strong performance.

Djiku, who recently captained Ghana in a friendly against Liberia, left Strasbourg in the summer to join Fenerbahce and has quickly become an influential figure for the team.

He took to social media to express his pride, thanking the fans for their support in the Europa Conference League campaign.

"Proud of this team and 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪 to our fans for the strength @fenerbahce @europacnfleague," he wrote.

Djiku has made nine appearances for Fenerbahce so far, with more expected in the future.

