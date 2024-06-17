Ferencvaros sign Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe from FC Ashdod

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe has completed a move to FerencvÃ¡ros from Israeli club FC Ashdod, with the transfer fee remaining undisclosed.

The 20-year-old midfielder has shown great promise in his career so far.

Pappoe previously played for FC Ashdod, which he joined in 2022 from Ghana. He spent last season on loan at Swiss second-division club FC Aarau, where he impressed with his versatility, playing both defensive and attacking midfield roles.

During his time in Switzerland, Pappoe played in 28 league matches, scoring two goals and providing five assists. He also featured in a Swiss Cup match, playing for 84 minutes. Before moving to Europe, Pappoe represented the Ghana U20 national team twice, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

FerencvÃ¡ros' sports director, TamÃ¡s Hajnal, is enthusiastic about the signing, describing Pappoe as a "very talented footballer with good qualities." Hajnal believes Pappoe has significant potential to contribute to the team.

According to Transfermarkt, Pappoe's market value is 400,000 euros. His move to FerencvÃ¡ros marks an exciting new chapter in his career, and fans can expect great things from this talented young midfielder.