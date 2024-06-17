Ferencváros' Sports Director hails Isaac Pappoe as 'very talented' midfielder

TamÃ¡s Hajnal, FerencvÃ¡ros's sports director, has praised the club's new signing, Isaac Pappoe, as a "very talented footballer with good qualities."

The 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder joined the Hungarian side from FC Ashdod, with Hajnal highlighting his potential to make a significant impact.

"Isaac Pappoe is a complex midfielder who excels in both defensive and offensive phases," Hajnal said. "Despite his young age, he shows a mature game, impressing us with his physical attributes, speed, and ability in possession. He has a winning mentality, and we hope he'll showcase his talent to our fans soon."

Pappoe, who joined FC Ashdod in 2022 from Ghana, spent last season on loan at FC Aarau in Switzerland, playing both defensive and attacking midfield roles. He played 28 league matches, scoring two goals and providing five assists. He also featured in a Swiss Cup match, playing for 84 minutes.

Before moving to Europe, Pappoe represented the Ghana U20 national team twice, demonstrating his potential on the international stage.

Hajnal believes Pappoe can be an important signing for FerencvÃ¡ros in the future, and fans can expect to see his talent on display soon.