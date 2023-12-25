Ferencvárosi defender Shadirac Chyreme spreads holiday cheer with Christmas donation to Berekum Biadan Orphanage

FerencvÃ¡rosi TC defender, Shadirac Chyreme, embraced the spirit of giving during the Christmas season by making a heartwarming donation to the Berekum Biadan orphanage home.

The 20-year-old, a regular in the FerencvÃ¡ros youth team and a member of the senior side, chose to give back to the community where he grew up and attended school, and where his parents still reside.

Inspired by his mother's compassionate example, Chyreme shared, "My mum has always been my inspiration. Growing up as a kid, I saw her welcome and feed orphans that I knew on the street. Her act of kindness has had a lasting impact on me." The footballer expressed that one of his life goals is to assist orphans and those in need within his community, following in his mother's benevolent footsteps.

Chyreme's Christmas donation to the Berekum Biadan orphanage home reflects his commitment to making a positive impact.

Looking ahead, the young defender aspires to establish a foundation that will extend greater assistance to the community in the future, amplifying his efforts to help those in need.