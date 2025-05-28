Feyenoord join race for Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum

Feyenoord are reportedly monitoring Ghana international Lawrence Agyekum ahead of a possible summer transfer.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who recently signed a permanent deal with Belgian side Cercle Brugge, is attracting interest from multiple clubs, including French Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg and several Premier League teams.

Agyekum impressed during the 2024/25 season while on loan at Cercle Brugge from Austrian side RB Salzburg. His strong performances prompted the Belgian club to activate their buy clause, making his move permanent.

Throughout the season, Agyekum featured in 40 matches, scoring three goals and registering two assists across all competitions. His consistency and energy in midfield also earned him a maiden call-up to the senior national team, debuting in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He is currently part of the Black Stars squad competing in the 2025 Unity Cup in London, where he is expected to be closely watched by scouts from Feyenoord, Strasbourg, and the interested English clubs.

A potential move this summer could mark another step forward in Agyekum’s promising career.