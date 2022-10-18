FIFA 23: Former Ghana star Michael Essien Icon SBC available

Electronic Arts has announced that the Squad Building Challenges (SBC) that unlock the Icon cards versions of Michael Essien and David Trezeguet in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT) mode are now available.

ICON SBCs will be available for a long time, but not indefinitely. Specific ICONs will only be eligible for SBC release after they have been released in packs for a certain amount of time. An ICON SBC that has expired may be re-released at a later date. The requirements and rewards for the challenges may also be updated. In SBCs, ICONs can be used as requirements.

If you are also a fan of the popular FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode and the mechanism of the new Chemistry is not yet clear to you, we refer you to the article with all the official details disclosed by the Canadian Software House. In addition, you can also see the variations of the boost styles of the understanding that you find in FUT 23.

FIFA 23 is available from September 30th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Steam and Nintendo Switch. Keep on following us also through our social Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for other news and information.

The former Chelsea midfielder leads Ghana’s top 10 highest-rated players on FIFA 23.