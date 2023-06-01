FIFA and CAF Presidents extend birthday wishes to Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe have conveyed their warmest regards to Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

The Presidents of the international and continental football governing bodies respectively took the opportunity to send their well-wishes to Okraku.

Currently, in Kumasi for the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, Okraku celebrated his birthday alongside four juvenile teams from the Ashanti Region.

Roma Stallion FC, Georgia FC, Benab FC, and ReBright FC had the pleasure of spending the day with the GFA and WAFU Zone B leader.

Okraku assumed office in October 2019 and has since been dedicated to advancing Ghanaian football. His commitment to the sport and the development of young talents is evident in his engagement with the juvenile teams during his birthday celebration.

The letters from FIFA President and CAF President highlight the high regard in which Okraku is held within the football community.